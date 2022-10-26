Church communities team up to benefit children

WAVERLY – Valley United Presbyterian Church has partnered up with the Catholic Community of the Epiphany in support of an important service for young children in Sayre, South Waverly and Athens — Chow for Children.
Chow for Children provides food to children enrolled in Head Start to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available. This program has been generously supported by the community since 2005. Last school year, 44 households received assistance from Chow for Children which helped feed 174 individuals.
Over the years, Epiphany Church has supplied the Chow for Children program with food storage, volunteers, funds and canned food donations. This year, Epiphany has continued its tradition of support and is partnering with Valley United Presbyterian Church to more formally combine efforts to sustain the program.
All donations are used for food needed to supplement what is collected through local food drives. Valley United Presbyterian Church maintains the food pantry for the Chow program having built capacity into its new Fellowship Hall dedicated to both the Pennsylvania and Waverly Chow programs. Volunteers purchase, organize, pack and deliver the food weekly to the Head Start locations in Sayre and Athens.
Those who would like to support the program can make checks payable to Pennsylvania Chow for Children and send to Valley United Presbyterian Church; 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. The church maintains a separate account for all Chow donations and donations are tax-deductible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.