OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Sara Zubalsky-Peer as the Director of Planning and Development.
Under the newly-developed position, Sara will be charged with positioning the agency for long-term sustainability through the planning of new or expanded community development initiatives, growth in small business start-ups, and housing development and rehab through grants and/or private investments. Sara will carry out comprehensive community growth and planning strategies and collaborate with nonprofit and for-profit organizations, government leaders, private developers, and public interest groups to implement projects.
In her previous roles before joining Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Sara managed a variety of programs working with low- to moderate-income populations, such as the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, Community Development Block Grant program, CARES Act funds, and Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. She also oversaw the First Time Homebuyers Program and was involved in projects that improved the parks, infrastructure, and capital improvements to neighborhood facilities.
Executive Director Maureen Abbott stated, “The addition of Sara to the TOI team fills a large void in the agency as it continues to plan for long-term growth and sustainability. Sara’s knowledge and experience will lend itself to meeting the agency objective. TOI is thrilled to have her on board and expects great things for Tioga County in the years to come.”
