WEST BURLINGTON – Due to limited staffing, Mt. Pisgah State Park’s swimming pool will be closed for the season beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The swimming pool will not be open for the Labor Day weekend.
There are several events planned at the park. An Eco Paddle will be held July 30 at 9 a.m. Bring your own kayak and meet at the boat launch. Once almost extinct, the beaver has made a comeback. We will discuss this furbearer on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Nature Center. Bark in the Park will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Bring your best friend on a leash and walk the Oh! Susanna Trail.
Autumn has many programs as well. We will enjoy a Campfire Chat on Northeast Woodland Indians on Sept. 2. We are partnering with the Bradford County Library to present a program on the Webb Space Telescope on Sept. 3. Sept. 10 is the date for Patriots in the Park. Girl Scouts ages nine to 13 are invited to Girl Scouts in the Park on Sept.11. The 3-D Archery Shoot is on Sept. 24. Harvest Fest will be held on Oct. 1 followed by Women in the Mountains on Oct. 15.
There are two StoryWalk trails at the park. “Mama Built a Little Nest” can be read along the Oh! Susanna trail behind the pool parking lot to the boat launch road. “Share, Big Bear, Share!” is along the outside of the pool fence. These books can be read until the end of August. New books will be put up for the fall.
