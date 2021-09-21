Two finalists from the Athens/Sayre area will be participating in the 2022 Outstanding Young Women program to be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Towanda Jr./Sr. High School auditorium.
Alexandria Agnellino is the daughter of Rosanette Abrams and Arthur Agnellino, and is representing Athens Area High School. She is a member of the History Club, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa, consistently achieving honor roll status. During her junior year, Alexandria was the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Geometry Award.
A student of the Pat Haggerty dance studio, she is trained in tap, jazz, lyrical and hip hop dance styles. In her community, Alexandria has volunteered at Epiphany Church as cantor, at Valley Playland, and with the Winding River Players as a cabaret singer. Her love of music has led to her participation in her school choir and Reflections group, and she also took part in the Carnegie Mellon Musical Theater Intensive program.
To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Alexandria will sing “Poor Wandering One” from Pirates of Penzance. She is undecided on a college at this time, but hopes to become an actress in the musical theater field.
Kailee Perry is representing Sayre Area High School, and is the daughter of Lori and Chris Perry. Captain of her cheer team, she is also a dancer who helps teach younger dance students at their studio and assists with recitals. Kailee is president of her class, and a member of FBLA and the National Honor Society, with a consistent high honor roll record. Academically, she has been given the American Legion Auxiliary Award, Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, American Youth Foundation National Leadership Award, and the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, among others.
Kailee volunteers her time to Habitat for Humanity, Christmas is for Kids, and the community Turkey Trot.
To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will perform a lyrical dance to “Fall on Me,” sung by Christina Aguilera. Kailee would like to attend Marywood University to earn a degree in Architectural Interior Design.
