EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. at Muldoon Park. Free pancake breakfast following at First Baptist Church.
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the Orange Hill Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery at Ridge Road in Athens Township. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 11 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Rain date on May 6. All interested are encouraged to attend.
ROAST BEEF AND HAM DINNER: 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club. The menu includes “Real” Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and dessert. $17 per person. The Take Out Room will be open. South Creek Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.
Tuesday, April 11:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hosted by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany. Menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. Takeout only. Please come to the South Elmer Avenue parking lot entrance to pick up your meal. Please stay in your car and will be served.
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Wednesday, April 12:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS MEETING: Noon for an Easter luncheon at the Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street. New members welcome.
Thursday, April 13:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: will be open on from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note this change: Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Free Fellowship Meal will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Lasagna, Fruit, Roll and homemade cookie will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
