Sayre Public Library is excited to announce our Many Voices Book Club!
This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty.
Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant. We’ll meet on a monthly basis. Participants will have a chance to share with others synopses of their chosen books and perspectives on how these books could contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community.
This book club will be offered in both virtual and in person formats. Our first in person meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Sayre Theater at 7 p.m. and our first online meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Zoom.
Visit our website to register or call (570)888- 2256 for more information.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesday’s at 10 a.m. This week’s theme is Little Librarians Take Over Story Time! Children will have a chance to become librarians! Kids will choose the books we read, help turn the pages, and lead activities. No reservations are needed!
In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, join us at 6 p.m. for our Generational Marketing Workshop. We will be discussing marketing in how it is affected by various age groups and the best way to target generations from Baby Boomers and older, all the way down to Gen Z. We will go over how different generations interact with various social media platforms and internet sites, as well as television, radio, and other traditional marketing methods. There will be discussion, opportunities for questions, and a free generational marketing worksheet to go! Register ahead on our website to let us know any specific things you would like addressed at this program! We cater the workshop to the needs of those present.
Also on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will be holding a Teen Outdoor Games and Library Card Sign-up event. Gear up for the school year! Teens are invited to drop by Elmer Park to sign-up for a library card, check out a YA book display, play cornhole or frisbee, and enjoy some snacks.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Friday’s at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non-fiction titles include: “How to navigate life: the new science of finding your way in school, career, and beyond,” by Belle Liang, “Good Grief: on loving pets, here and thereafter r,” by E.B. Bartels, and “Path Lit by Lightning: the life of Jim Thorpe,” by David Maraniss.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick — up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.