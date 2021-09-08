TOWANDA – Staff from B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging were glad to present a donation to Executive Director Terri McKendry of Animal Care Sanctuary after their successful spaghetti dinner held at the Towanda Active Living Center on Aug. 19. Several bags of dog food were supplied along with their monetary donation.
Representatives from the two non-profit organizations are pleased to report that they are partnering to offer additional collaborative services and programs, and encourage the public to stay tuned.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Lycoming, Susquehanna and Tioga counties; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
