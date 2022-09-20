Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Stop in to celebrate Banned Books Week with us!
Summer Reading has officially concluded. Remember you may turn in your reading logs until Sept. 30. Story Times are postponed and will resume in Oct.
We are considering starting a baby and books group once a week. If you are interested, please contact us at the library for more information.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program! This event is held weekly on Thursdays at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler Time is run similar to Story Time, but with shorter books, and concludes with group play for sensory and social learning. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a Story Time, no worries, bring them to Toddler Time! Babies are also encouraged to attend! Each week, toddlers and adults will learn new Sign Language and be provided with a take-home craft. The theme for this upcoming week at Toddler Time is “Welcome Autumn!”
Gaming Club will be held on Tuesday, Sept.20, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to all ages. Chess and Magic the Gathering will be available to play, and you are welcome to bring in any tabletop games from home.
Writing Club will be having their first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Book Club will be having their first meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. — 5 p.m. We encourage those interested to check out a new book from any genre, and join us for a lively discussion.
Teen Club will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your friends to enjoy crafting, gaming, and book discussions.
Music is in the air, and we are looking to hold a drumming event soon!
If you have any empty coffee cans that may be donated to the library, we would greatly appreciate it! Any questions, ask Jae for more details.
We will be holding a Plant and Recipe Swap on Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. We recommend our Plant-Loving friends to start propagating their plants now!
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
