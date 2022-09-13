Spalding Memorial Library News

Library News: Week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 17.
The Front Door has returned! Patrons can resume use of the front entrance.
On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts! We will paint fall trees using cardboard tubes.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14!
On Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about apples. Join us on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft! This week we will read stories about apples, and we will learn how to make applesauce, too. All ages are invited to join the fun!
Stop in on Saturday, Sept.17 from 10am to noon for Free Build. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570)888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Enjoy a relaxing evening in the library garden with the music of “Piano Notes” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to — 7 p.m.
Join Laura for our Parent/Child Make Your Own Fairy or Gnome Garden Event! Pre-register for the event on Sept. 24 beginning at 11 a.m.! When you are finished make sure you check out the Fairy/Gnome Scavenger Hunt! Registration and Material Fee Required.
Looking for something fun to do on a Monday night? Join Laura for a Fairy and Gnome Garden Crafting Potluck! Everyone brings crafting supplies to share to help us decorate your gardens! Registration and Material Fee Required. Register today for Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.!
It’s that time again! Pencil in Nov. 26, 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 9th annual Christmas Market! Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library! Questions, Call 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions!
