Spalding Memorial Library News
The Library will be closed on the Feb. 20 to observe President’s Day. We will reopen on the Feb. 21 at noon!
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Wings of Fire Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. We will discuss the Wings of Fire book series and eat some popcorn, too. The Wings of Fire book series is recommended for ages 9 to 12, but any child or teen interested in the popular dragon series by Tui T. Sutherland is invited to join us.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday the Feb. 15 for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about polar bears on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week we will read stories about polar bears. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-711
Sayre Public Library News
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., join us on the day of love for another needle felting workshop! We will be making two different types of needle felting projects, and you can choose which one you create!
Sayre Public Library continues to offer our “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands — on play time!
This Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m., we will be having another one of our popular Virtual Author Talks. This insightful chat will be with award-winning author Grace M . Cho as she discusses her memoir, Tastes Like War. Grace M. Cho grew up as the daughter of a white American merchant marine and the Korean bar hostess he met abroad. They were one of few immigrants in a xenophobic small town during the Cold War, where identity was politicized by everyday details — language, cultural references, memories, and food. When Grace was fifteen, her dynamic mother experienced the onset of schizophrenia, a condition that would continue and evolve for the rest of her life. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen-minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out! Also on Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. we will be presenting a bonus tech session on Icons and Symbols. This is a group technology assistance program for those unfamiliar with the identification and use of common icons and symbols. What does a share icon look like? What do those three dots mean? Find out this and more as we go over meanings of common icons in the digital age!
On Saturday, Feb. 18 we will be hosting Drop In Q&A with a Tax Pro. Join us as our friends from Labarr & Labarr answer your basic tax questions! Two tax profes sionals will be at the library from 9 a.m. to Noon for anyone looking to ask about tax preparation for the 2022 tax season! Let us know if you plan to stop in by registering online or emailing Basil at bbacorn@s ayrepl.org .
Also on Saturday, Feb. 18 we will have two children’s/family activities. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., families are invited to make their own Bird Feeding Craft in honor of National Bird Feeding Month. Then at 2 p.m. we will be hosting our first meeting of our new Lego Club!
Stop by to build and to help decide when and how often we should meet!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction includes “An Unexpect ed Amish Christmas,” by Rachel J. Good, “Love Redesigned” by Jenny Proctor, “The Night Travelers,” by Armando Lucas Correa, and “Murder at Black Oaks,” by Phillip Margolin.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
Waverly Free Library News
Story Times are Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. — Babies & Books focuses on movement and music, 10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time focuses on shorter books, music, and group play, and 11:15 a.m. — Story Time focuses on longer books, music, and a craft.
Story Times are a fantastic place for families to learn, play, and get to know each other in a supportive setting. We are thrilled to have Joan from Family Resource Center visit after some of our Toddler Times for extended play and free take-home books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored and will be held the first Tuesday of each month 4 to 5:30 p.m. Participants must arrive by 5 p.m. to complete the project. Our next Art Club will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 4 to 5:30 p.m., and our project will be a watercolor focused mixed-media process project. February’s Art Club was met with merriment and over a dozen attendees.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 to 12 p.m. Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction. The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Congratulations:
Our Young Readers participating in our Winter Reading Challenge submitted 23 reading logs in January to earn 23 new books to keep from our vending machine! Challenge logs will continue to be available for pickup, and can be turned in until March 31.
Celebrating Black History Month:
The library is featuring three book displays for Black History Month, including Adult and Young Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction, Middle Grade, and Children’s books. A few titles from these displays include Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor, Reaching for the Moon: The Autobiography of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson, and A Door Made for Me by Tyler Merritt.
Weekly Staff Book Picks in celebration of Black History Month include Becky’s Pick: The Blossoming Universe of Violet Diamond by Brenda Woods and Jae’s Pick: The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus.
Monthly Book Picks:
Becky’s January Book Pick of the Month was A Wilderness of Stars by Shea Ernshaw. Jae’s January Book Pick of the Month was Coven by Jennifer Dugan.
Did You Know? The Libby app is accessible with a Waverly Free Library Card, and provides a wide collection of books and audiobooks. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
