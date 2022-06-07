PITTSFORD, N.Y., — Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, Pa., has graduated summa cum laude from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York with a 4.0 GPA.
Lane has earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry, a minor in biology, and a minor in financial planning. At graduation, Ethan was presented with two academic, monetary awards: the 2022 Trustees Distinguished Scholar Award and the 2022 Award for Excellence in Natural Sciences. While at SJFC, Ethan was president of the pre-health club, vice president of Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society, vice president of the chemistry club, a chemistry tutor, and a member of the soccer team. In the spring, Ethan represented Fisher at the 2022 Experimental Biology Conference in Philadelphia, Pa., presenting his cancer research. He also presented his research at the Beta Beta Beta Northeast-3 District Convention hosted by the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. While there, he earned the Frank G. Brooks Award and was chosen by the district to present his research at the Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society National Convention in Oklahoma in June.
His future plans include taking the MCATs and applying to medical schools. He has accepted a position at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md. in their Post-Baccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award Program to conduct cancer research.
