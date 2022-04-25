The May schedule for the Bradford County Library Bookmobile is as follows:

May 5, Wysox Citizens & Northern Bank, 11 a.m.;

May 5, New Albany Dandy Mini Mart, 1 p.m.;

May 11, Wells Township Coryland Park, 9 a.m.;

May 11, Wells Township Play Field parking lot, 10 a.m.;

May 18, Warren Center Community Center, 11 a.m.;

May 19, Sayre Keystone Manor Apartments, 3 p.m.;

May 25, LeRaysville Dandy Mini Mart, 10:30 a.m.

Check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.org, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed. Call the library at 570-297-2436 or email bookmobile@bradfordco.org for more information.

