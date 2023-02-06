Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. celebrates American heart month

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Central Office staff celebrate American Hear Month by participating in National Wear Red Day. Back Row (L to R): Caitlyn Jackson, ERSEA/Nutrition Coordinator; Lori Fessler, Health Coordinator; Robin Knapp, Finance Manager; Apryl Tubbs, Family Service Supervisor; and Joyce DeHaven, Education and State Coordinator. Front Row (L to R): Wendy Williams, Finance Administrative Assistant, Phyllis Marriner, Education Supervisor; and Jennifer Monahan Executive Administrative Assistant.
February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on cardiovascular health. Why? Because cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths and the No. 1 killer in men, causing 1 in 4 deaths each year. The simple truth is most cardiovascular diseases are preventable with education and healthy lifestyle changes.
To bring awareness about cardiovascular disease, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff and children were encouraged to wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 in support of National Wear Red Day. Classrooms planned activities which included the color red, hearts, discussions about healthy habits, and ate red healthy foods such as strawberries, and apples.
Here are a few things you can do to observe American Heart Month:
Take up a heart-healthy habit. Staying active, eating healthy, and watching our weight are important parts of maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. Pick a new heart-healthy habit like jogging or substituting sodas with water and try to stick to it for a whole month.
Educate yourself. Learn about the risk factors for heart disease, the ways you can prevent them, and the lifestyle choices that can help you stay healthy.
Get your cholesterol tested. A simple cholesterol test to let you know if you’re at risk and should make adjustments to your diet.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.