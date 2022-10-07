Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Autumn is officially here and that means our next reading program has begun. Fall Reading packets are available at the library for pick up.
We are introducing our newest program “Babies & Books.” This will be a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It will be a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is moving to a slightly new time slot. It will be held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is back at its new day and time! This will now be held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts!
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Fire Safety!”
You asked and we listened! Waverly Free Library has a new Art Club for teens and adults! Our first meeting will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month, project choices include creating bad art, printmaking, and art journaling.
Join us for Kids Art Club on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Drop in anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to create a printmaking project.
Teen and Adult Gaming Club will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have a few tabletop games available at the library, or you are welcome to bring in your own.
Music is in the air, and we are looking to hold a drumming event soon! If you have any empty coffee cans that may be donated to the library, we would greatly appreciate it! Any questions, ask Jae for more details.
Our Library Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.
We will be holding a Plant and Recipe Swap on Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. We recommend our Plant-Loving friends to start propagating their plants now!
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
