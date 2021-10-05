WYSOX – On Thursday, Sept. 16, 23 members of the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at the Wysox River Access Park, in the pavilion overlooking the river, for a second picnic luncheon. It started out cloudy and a little cool, but by noon the sun came out, to the delight of everyone.
At noon, President Whipple called the meeting to order and offered the blessing before indulging in the bountiful buffet of fruits, vegetables, salads, hot casseroles, desserts and hot dogs. The variety is always amazing and no one should go away hungry.
After lunch, President Whipple thanked the volunteers who helped to set up the buffet and uncover the dishes for serving. He also thanked Rick Webster for furnishing his grill, plus the hot dogs and rolls.
The minutes of the August meeting were read and approved. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
There were no birthdays or anniversaries listed or for us to celebrate here in September.
Marguerite Shaner encouraged members to attend the Heritage Festival at Alparon Park in Troy, which was Sept. 18 and 19.
Marguerite also reported on a Benedict bus trip Sunday, Dec. 5 to Scranton to see the Broadway play, “Waitress.” The cost is $155 which includes the motorcoach transportation, reserved seating in the orchestra area and dinner at a popular restaurant. Reservations may be by calling (570) 724-5867.
In closing the meeting, President Whipple read a couple of stories. The first concerned a slippery son-in-law. The second involved a man, the police and the man’s wife, leaving us all chuckling.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 21 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon. Please come a little early to meet new friends or become reacquainted with old friends. Whatever the reason, you may be sure to enjoy the music and songs of Ron Schoonover from Black Walnut, who will be our guest and entertainment.
