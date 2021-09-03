Fisher/Heren
Dr. Kelly Anne Fisher and Dieter Ernest (Trey) Heren III were united in marriage on June 18, 2021 at the beautiful Villa Punta DeVista in Quepos, Costa Rica.
Kelly is the daughter of Dr. Renee Fisher of Athens and John Fisher of Athens.
Trey is the son of Dieter and Susan Heren of Saline, Mich.
Bridesmaids included Kelly’s sisters and Matron and Maid of Honor, Kasey Greenberg and Ashlee Fisher; Trey’s sisters Alyssa Heren and Ashley Heren; and dear friend Shannon Licata. Groomsmen included Trey’s brother and Best Man Seth Heren, Kelly’s brother Scott Fisher and brother-in-law Alex Greenberg; and Trey’s best friends Alex Nobregas and Andrew Nobregas. The ring bearer was Trey’s cousin Tyler Heren and the flower girl was Kelly’s niece Kelsee Ryan Fisher. Kelly’s brother Ryan was and will always be with all of us in spirit, “Walk with me today, Mag!”
The newlyweds currently live in Pompano Beach, Fla., and are planning a honeymoon in November in Tahiti.
