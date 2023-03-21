Valley Arts4All announces entertainment schedule

SAYRE — Ahoy mateys! The Valley Arts4All is back on May 6 and 7, 2023, with an entertainment schedule to thrill everyone — even pirates! While shopping the juried artisans and enjoying the packed food court, jam out to some of the best performers in the area.
On Saturday, Tioga Tae Kwon Do gets things kicking at 10 a.m. with a demonstration and board breaking. At 11 a.m., Downbeat Percussion comes from Syracuse to get the beat pumping with a drum line performance and workshop for students. Steppin Country lines up at 12:15 p.m. for some country line dancing fun. At 1 p.m., Zach and Gary join us for their sixth year with a wide range of hits. Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept. are up at 2 p.m. coloring the show with blues rock. At 3 p.m., we are excited to have CC-13 (FKA CC Ryder) who is returning with a folk sound after a three year hiatus from performing. To close out Saturday at 4 p.m., Merry Mischief combines theater, music and fun for a pirate themed performance for the whole family.
Sunday at 11 a.m., Janelle Daddona gets us vibing with roots and folk music. At noon, Payton Clark brings her solo youthful sounds to acoustic hits from across the musical spectrum. Smith and Baker take us from classic rock to the beyond at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., The Brothers Grateful bring acoustic classics to life. And, closing out the Valley Arts4All at 3 p.m., Awful Falafel covers music from the 70’s to today with a ukelele or two!
Stay up to date with our event at Valley Arts4All on Facebook and Instagram as well as our website, www.valleyarts4all.com. Bring the whole family for a weekend of art, music, food and fun at the Valley Arts4All on May 6 and 7, 2023 in Riverfront Park in Sayre. If you don’t, you may have to walk the plank!
