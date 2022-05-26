WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Enjoy an evening of stargazing on Saturday, May 28, at 8:00p.m. Learn how to find your way around the night sky by “star hopping” from easily recognized constellations and stars to find amazing deep sky objects such as star clusters, nebulas and galaxies. We will be using naked eye observations as well as locating objects using binoculars and telescopes No prior experience necessary. All ages are welcome! Be sure to dress warmly for this event. Please bring binoculars if you have them but they are not required. Also, bring a lawn chair if you are able.
On Sunday, May 29, at 9:00 a.m. come to Mt. Pisgah to see Stephen Foster Lake’s resident eagle population. We will discuss this magnificent bird’s history, biology, behavior, and ecology. Bring your camera or binoculars. We have limited binoculars to borrow.
Come learn about the fascinating world of the wetlands at Mt. Pisgah State Park on Monday, May 30, at 10:00a.m. Participants will have a chance to view both natural and manmade wetlands. The program will focus on the functions and values of wetlands and the diverse plant and animal life that depend on wetlands for their very survival. Bring your boots, binoculars and cameras along as we explore this unique ecosystem.
The pool complex will be open May 28, 29 and 30. The pool will be closed May 31, June 1,2, and 3. It will be open June 4 and 5. The pool will be closed June 6 through June 10. Pool hours are 11:00 to 7:00. The season opening date will be announced later.
For more information, call the park office at 570-297-2734 or email mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities, please contact the park office. Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. It is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us.
