Please note a time change for Sayre Public Library’s weekly Story Times! We will continue to hold our Story Times on Wednesdays at the slightly later time of 10:30 a.m. Location will be either outside Howard Elmer Park or inside at the library depending on the weather. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes and locations!
Save the date for Hocus Pocus Family Game Night to be held on Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Join us for a witchy good time as we prepare for the release of Hocus Pocus 2 with a Family Game Night! We’ll have Themed Scrabble, the Ravensburger Disney Hocus Pocus game, and more!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Friday’s at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
We now have a second option for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks – Hoopla! Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that, just give us a call or stop in!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. We have many titles from popular author Colleen Hoover newly added to our collection. Come check out or reserve “It Ends With Us,” November 9,” “Regretting You,” “Reminders of You,” “Verity,” and many more!
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library.
We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
