BURLINGTON — The Bradford County Library presents rock music historian Vincent Bruno discussing “The Beatles: From Liverpool to Abbey Road” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom.
This lecture will follow in the footsteps of the Beatles as they embark on their historic journey starting from their early days as a cover band in Liverpool and Hamburg, into the excitement of Beatlemania, including concert performances and films, through their creative ground breaking studio albums (Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt. Peppers) to the formation of Apple Corps and finally to their remarkable final recordings at Abbey Road Studios. Coming full circle, we will explore the highlights of each individual’s post Beatles work.
As a Beatles scholar and storyteller, Vincent Bruno embraces the Beatles’ legacy while presenting entertaining, interactive, and informative programs for both the casual listener and hardcore Beatles fans.
Mr. Bruno retired as Director of First Year Programs at LaGuardia Community College (City University of New York). He holds an MPA from Baruch College and, as an adjunct professor for 25 years, taught courses in numerous disciplines including Humanities, Business and Mathematics. He curtly resides in both New Jersey and Arizona.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Library at 570-297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
