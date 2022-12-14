People help people at Waverly fundraiser

The Waverly Community Chest held their 28th Annual “People Helping People” Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly.
This year’s event brought about some new faces, as well as two new MCs, Vice-president Cathie Hand and WCC board member, Jeff Klossner. The laughs were plentiful, the food delectable, and the company unbeatable. Approximately 180 people were in attendance at this popular event. A Silent Auction was included in the nights proceedings and was more popular this year than ever, resulting in record breaking tickets being purchased.
The Waverly Community Chest provides supplemental funding for local non profit agencies. Nearly every cent raised goes directly to those agencies. The “People Helping People” fundraiser is the Community Chests biggest fundraiser during the course of the year.
Each ticket includes dinner for two, a cash bar, Silent Auction, and a raffle including 12 cash prizes culminating with the grand prize totaling $10,000 to be given away at the end of the evening. This year’s winners are as follows:
$200 — John Huntington
$200 — Boogie Soprano
$200 — Debra Mosier
$200 — Richard Stetz
$200 — Tammy Barattucci
$200 — Sheila Donovan
$200 — Kyle and Hope Ackland
$200 — Michele Witmer
$200 — Mark Kuzma
$500 — St. Jude Children’s Hospital
$1000 — Caitlin Root
$10,000 — Rita Tomasso.
The Waverly Community Chest wishes to thank its corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals that donated items to be auctioned off, Tomasso’s restaurant, and most importantly those that made donations toward a ticket to the fundraiser.
