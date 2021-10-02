SAYRE – Recognizing that Sayre Public Library exists upon the ancestral and traditional land of the Susquehannock people, the library will be launching an exhibit on Oct. 11 to commemorate Indigenous People’s Day.

The exhibit will feature excerpts of written works from the library’s local history collection, along with Native American artifacts borrowed from local organizations and collections.

Some highlights of the books on display include “Susquehannock Miscellany,” edited by John Witthoft and W. Fred Kinsey, III, and “Carantouan: A Perspective for a New Millenium,” and “Spanish Hill and Carantouan: The History, the People, and the Politics,” both by Deb Twigg.

Together the materials will highlight the history and geography of indigenous people in Bradford County and surrounding areas. Located in the main area of the library, the exhibition will be on display through Nov. 11 during normal hours of operation.

The Library will also be hosting children’s and adult programming events throughout the month. If conditions do not allow for in-person gatherings, these events will be held over Zoom.

For more information, please contact Heather Manchester, Director or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian at 570-888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.

