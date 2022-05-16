These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in April.

Fiction:

  • A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear
  • French Braid by Anne Tyler
  • The Match by Harlan Coben
  • The Missing Piece by John Lescroart
  • The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich
  • A Relative Murder by Jude Deveraux
  • The Secrets We Share by Edwin Hill
  • A Family Affair by Robyn Carr
  • Her Last Affair by John Searles
  • All the Queen’s Men by S.J. Bennett
  • The Last Confessions of Sylvia P. by Lee Kravetz
  • Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
  • The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
  • Shadows of Berlin by David Gillham
  • The Night Shift by Alex Finlay.

Non Fiction:

  • The Fighting Bunch by Chris DeRose
  • The Panzer Killers by Daniel P. Bolger
  • Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien.

Large Type:

  • The Jackal by J.R. Ward
  • The Paris Betrayal by James Hannibal
  • Night Fall by Nancy Mehl
  • A Girl During the War by Anita Abriel.

Christian Fiction:

  • Count the Night by Stars by Michelle Shocklee
  • The Master Craftsman by Kelli Stuart
  • Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon
  • All That It Takes by Nicole Deese
  • A Rose for the Resistance by Angela Couch
  • The Bookseller’s Promise by Beth Wiseman.

DVDs:

Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, Zendaya, & Benedict Cumberbatch.

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments