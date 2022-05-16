These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in April.
Fiction:
A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear
French Braid by Anne Tyler
The Match by Harlan Coben
The Missing Piece by John Lescroart
The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich
A Relative Murder by Jude Deveraux
The Secrets We Share by Edwin Hill
A Family Affair by Robyn Carr
Her Last Affair by John Searles
All the Queen’s Men by S.J. Bennett
The Last Confessions of Sylvia P. by Lee Kravetz
Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Shadows of Berlin by David Gillham
The Night Shift by Alex Finlay.
Non Fiction:
The Fighting Bunch by Chris DeRose
The Panzer Killers by Daniel P. Bolger
Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien.
Large Type:
The Jackal by J.R. Ward
The Paris Betrayal by James Hannibal
Night Fall by Nancy Mehl
A Girl During the War by Anita Abriel.
Christian Fiction:
Count the Night by Stars by Michelle Shocklee
The Master Craftsman by Kelli Stuart
Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon
All That It Takes by Nicole Deese
A Rose for the Resistance by Angela Couch
The Bookseller’s Promise by Beth Wiseman.
DVDs:
Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, Zendaya, & Benedict Cumberbatch.
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
