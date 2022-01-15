The Bradford-Sullivan Forest Landowners’ Association (BSFLA) announces that applications are now available for the 2022 BSFLA Scholarship. This $1,000.00 scholarship is to be awarded to a high school or college student enrolled in a forestry, natural resources management, environmental education, parks, agricultural or agronomy program.
To be eligible the student must be a Bradford or Sullivan County resident. High school seniors should apply if they have been accepted into one of the above-mentioned programs. College students enrolled in either a four-year course of study or pursuing an associate degree are also eligible to apply.
Any interested Bradford and Sullivan County student should submit the BSFLA application by May 1 to: BSFLA Scholarship, P.O. Box 473, Wysox, PA 18854. Application forms may be obtained at any of the guidance departments of Bradford and Sullivan County high schools or on the Bradford County Conservation District website: https://www.bccdpa.com.
With this scholarship, the BSFLA, in partnership with our donors, seeks to encourage a new generation of forest stewards. Previous recipients have returned to the local area to work for the Chesapeake Bay Program, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and our Conservation Districts and contribute to both the local environment and economy.
