ROME – North Rome Wesleyan Church will be holding its annual Sportsman Expo on Saturday, Sept. 11. This year, the event will be held at a new location, on Route 187, Rome (across from the Dollar General),
Admission is free. There will be a free dinner and free door prizes, including an African hunting package, crossbow and more. All are welcome. The event is open to the public.
There will be local and national vendors and exhibits and animal mounts on display. The event will feature guest speaker Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin, an avid hunter and fisherman.
The schedule of events for the day includes:
Noon: Sportsman Show with vendors and exhibits.
1 p.m.: Bird Dogs Seminar with Brandon George (outdoors).
2 p.m.: Concealed Carry Seminar with Sheriff CJ Walters.
3 p.m.: White Tail Supplements, Deer Scents with Rubline Scents.
4 p.m.: How to Film Your Hunt Seminar with Rip ‘N Stik (outdoors).
5 p.m.: Pig roast dinner.
6 p.m.: Guest speaker John Godwin.
For more information, call (570) 888-9900 or visit FB.com/NorthRomeSportsmanBanquet.
