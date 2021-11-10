(Editor’s Note: The following article was provided by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging)
Every year beginning Oct. 15 and ending Dec. 7, the Annual Medicare Open Enrollment period (AOEP) takes place. The coverage and costs of Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare health plans, known as Advantage Plans, can change from year to year, and this is an opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to review any changes, and choose the coverage that will best suit their needs.
PA Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI), Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, has counselors available to Medicare beneficiaries for assistance with plan comparisons, helping to ensure individuals’ insurance and prescription drug plan needs will be met in in the coming year.
During the AOEP, PA MEDI will be holding open enrollment events. Appointments at these events are free, confidential, unbiased, and open to all Medicare beneficiaries. Appointments are necessary to attend, and can be made by calling 1 (800) 982-4346.
PA MEDI and B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.