The Bradford County Library presents Civil War historical fiction author Richard Buxton discussing his books “Whirligig” and “The Copper Road” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, via Zoom.
Richard’s time spent at Syracuse University in upstate New York has imbued him with a lifelong interest in the story of America, in particular the schism and after effects of the American Civil War. He travels to the United States as often as he can for inspiration and research.
“Initially I was attracted by the scale and the geography; huge armies marching across half a continent or journeying by new railways or great riverboats. I guess it was the romance of it all but that’s something of an illusion. It was such a harsh time. What I came to see is you cannot understand modern day America without understanding the Civil War. Imagine a person you meet as an adult and begin to get to know, but there is something dark or untold about them. Then one day they tell you about the trauma in their past. Only then do you really come to know them. The Civil War is America’s trauma, almost inevitable from decades before due to the way slavery was accommodated in the constitution, and the echoes of the war are still being felt right up to the present. The war itself fascinates me, the characters, their ambition, the politics, all of it, but equally the story since. Almost all my short stories are set in different decades between the war and now but they all have some link back to the war. It’s my way of understanding America.”
Richard Buxton lives with his family in Worthing, West Sussex, United Kingdom. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Physical Geography at the Polytechnic of North London. He completed a Master of Arts in Creative Writing at Chichester University in 2014. His short stories have won the Exeter Story Prize, the Bedford International Writing Competition and the Nivalis Short Story Award. Richard’s first novel, Whirligig, was self-published in 2017 and shortlisted for the Rubery International Book Award. His second novel, The Copper Road, was released in July 2020. He is currently writing his third novel, Tigers in Blue. To learn more about Richard’s writing visit www.richardbuxton.net.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
