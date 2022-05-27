MANSFIELD — Mansfield University of Pennsylvania has announced its Spring 2022 graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 14. Local graduates include:

  • Imari Vandyke of Sayre, Pa. — Associate of Science — Criminal Justice Administration
  • Neil Carpenter of Athens, Pa. — Bachelor of Science — Business Administration: Marketing
  • Cristin Hickey of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science — Community Health Education
  • Victoria Shipman of Nichols, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science — Psychology: Counseling
  • Sage Burt of Waverly, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education
  • Abigail Caccia of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Cali Park of Waverly, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Emma Warfel of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Eric Secor of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Holly Green of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Jeweleen Dunkleberger of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Megan Wakefield of Athens, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Sarah Schamel of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mansfield University of Pennsylvania is a public, regional university committed to providing affordable and accessible education that fosters positive social mobility for a diverse population. The university offers personalized and transformative degree programs, taught by accomplished faculty, that meet the needs of regional, state and global economies. By developing talented graduates who influence industry and enrich communities, Mansfield’s impact begins in Northcentral Pennsylvania and extends around the world. Founded in 1857, Mansfield University is one of 14 institutions that comprise Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Learn more at mansfield.edu.

