MANSFIELD — Mansfield University of Pennsylvania has announced its Spring 2022 graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 14. Local graduates include:
Imari Vandyke of Sayre, Pa. — Associate of Science — Criminal Justice Administration
Neil Carpenter of Athens, Pa. — Bachelor of Science — Business Administration: Marketing
Cristin Hickey of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science — Community Health Education
Victoria Shipman of Nichols, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science — Psychology: Counseling
Sage Burt of Waverly, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education
Abigail Caccia of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cali Park of Waverly, N.Y. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emma Warfel of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Eric Secor of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Holly Green of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeweleen Dunkleberger of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan Wakefield of Athens, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Schamel of Sayre, Pa. — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mansfield University of Pennsylvania is a public, regional university committed to providing affordable and accessible education that fosters positive social mobility for a diverse population. The university offers personalized and transformative degree programs, taught by accomplished faculty, that meet the needs of regional, state and global economies. By developing talented graduates who influence industry and enrich communities, Mansfield’s impact begins in Northcentral Pennsylvania and extends around the world. Founded in 1857, Mansfield University is one of 14 institutions that comprise Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Learn more at mansfield.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.