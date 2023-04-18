WAVERLY – Valley United Presbyterian Church invites the community to a presentation from Dr. Cathy Schanzer, Guthrie Ophthalmologist, and founder of the Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu in Sierra Leone, on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 459 Park Ave in Waverly, N.Y.
Each January and June, Dr. Schanzer travels to the Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu in Sierra Leone to help care for thousands of patients and perform hundreds of eye surgeries. Patients originate from seven different countries to make their way to Serabu where they receive modern eyecare services. Dr. Schanzer and her husband led the development of the clinic, which is open year-round with dozens of full-time employees and multiple satellite clinics.
She will share her story about how she began her mission work and how her faith continues to sustain her as she faces a new challenge to her health. This one-hour program is free and open to the public.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merger of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
