TOWANDA – Towanda’s Winding River Players are following up on one of their most successful productions of recent years with a second collection of rampaging Carol Burnett skits, “Carol Burnett’s Back.”
In these 11 short “gambols through the halls of humor,” taken from Burnett’s TV delights of the 1970s-80s, you’ll watch a man turning into a cat, a woman becoming the town werewolf, a stomach just turning in disgust, and a suitor turning his attentions to a mermaid.
Signature Burnett characters such as Alice Portnoy and the Nudge reappear, and you’re invited on two visits with Burnett’s creaking Old Folks, who bookend the production.
Episodes take place in a bank robbers’ hideaway, on a professional stage, in an exterminator’s living room, at a late-night truck-stop café, on a sea cruise, and in the jungle. But all of them reside, at their heart, in the foibles that make each of us human – the good, the bad and the ridiculous.
The laughter unfolds over two weekends at the Joseph Newbury Black Box Theater in Towanda, plus one dinner-theater performance in support of the Friends of the Sullivan County Library, at the Eagles Mere Country Club.
The riotous explosion is directed by Linda White, artistic director of the Roving Historical Theater arm of the Sullivan County Council on the Arts. The actors include both Winding River regulars and Roving Theater stalwarts – in other words, your most talented friends and neighbors: Melinda Carey, Derek Davis, Brenda Miller, Kathryn Morrissey-Burch, Michelle Pariso-Gingerich, Bob Phillips, Nichole Sample, Steve Tomlinson and Belinda Williams.
There will be evening performances at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 and Oct. 2, with afternoon matinees at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26 and Oct. 3. The dinner-theater production will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, with Country Club doors opening at 5 p.m.
For Black Box ticket information and reservations, call (570) 265-5017. To reserve a night’s entertainment and an Italian meal at the Country Club, call (570) 764-5948 or (570) 928-8628. In either case, call now to avoid the anticipated stampede for tickets. Visit the Winding River Facebook page for more details, @WindingRiverPlayers.
All Black Box patrons are asked to wear masks to protect the health of themselves and others. Masks will be on hand at the box office.
