Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events.
Story time will be held in person with the option to view on Facebook Live on Tuesday, May 31 at 10:10 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend. Along with reading books, we will continue to learn sign language based on our weekly themes. Story times are filled with music and a take-home craft.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program. This event is held weekly on Thursdays at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler time is run similar to story time but with shorter books and concludes with a group play. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a story time, no worries, bring them to toddler time! Babies are also encouraged to attend. Sign language is also taught at toddler time and a take-home craft is provided as well.
The theme for this coming week at story and toddler time is “Frogs.”
As the weather continues to get warmer, we will be moving our story time group to Muldoon Park. The date is to be determined.
If you have not liked us on Facebook, please do so. We actively update our page with events and new materials. One of our new weekly posts includes Miss Becky’s science experiment and craft videos. The short videos demonstrates a project that can be done at home with an adult and teaches basic science.
Another new addition to our Facebook page is Pam’s Page, a page with Fun Facts, new words, and lots of trivia.
In addition to Facebook the library has a growing Instagram account. Be sure to follow us there as well.
Our all ages spring reading continues to the end of this month. Logs will be accepted until June 30. Summer reading will begin July 1.
We are adding new materials on a daily basis. These include New to Us DVDs. Check our online catalog or our social media accounts to view new material listings. See something you like? You can sign into our account and place a hold directly there. Staff will gladly gather all materials requested. We are open to the public and still offering curbside pickups. Call the library to schedule an appointment.
Looking for new programs at the library? Let us know what you would be interested in. Whether it be book clubs, craft clubs, informational programs, we would love your input.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607-565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth St, Waverly, NY 14892.
