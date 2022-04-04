SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:
Christopher Fleener, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologist with clinical interests in diagnostic radiology, MRI and nuclear medicine. Dr. Fleener completed his education at University of Iowa School of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa, a residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine and a fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine/Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis, Mo.
Joshua Rampton, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with clinical interests in diagnostic radiology, MRI and nuclear medicine. Dr. Rampton completed his education at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine in Chicago, Ill., both a residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and is certified by the American Board of Radiology.
Karen Rampton, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in diagnostic radiology, breast imaging and mammography. Dr. Rampton completed her education at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., both a residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and is certified by the American Board of Radiology.
Yann O. Wester, MD, MPH joins the occupational medicine teams in Sayre, Ithaca Hanshaw Road and Cortland Occupational Medicine with clinical interests in environmental toxicology, musculoskeletal disease and injury prevention. Dr. Wester completed his education at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa. and residencies at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif. and Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Wester, please call 800-244-4886.
Sahzene Yavuz, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained endocrinologist at Sayre Desmond Street with clinical interests in thyroid disorders, diabetes and obesity. Dr. Yavuz completed her education at Marmara University Medical School in Istanbul, Turkey, a residency at Mount Sinai Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Englewood, N.J., a fellowship at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Yavuz, please call 866-488-4743.
Judy DiLiberto, PA-C joins the gastroenterology and hepatology team at Cortland Alvena Ave. with clinical interests in swallowing disorders, inflammatory bowel disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Judy completed her education at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Judy, please call 607-299-7070.
Jessica Foster, PA-C joins the urology team in East Corning with clinical interests in general urology, prostate cancer screening and low testosterone. Jessica completed her education at Charleston Southern University in Charleston, S.C. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Jessica, please call 866-488-4743.
Elise Hiley, FNP-C joins the obstetrics/gynecology team in Sayre with clinical interests in women’s health, menopause and prenatal and postpartum care. Elise completed her education at Chamberlain University in Downer’s Grove, Ill. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Elise, please call 866-488-4743.
Bradley Lantz, PA-C joins the walk-in care team in Sayre. Bradley earned a Master of Health Science at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. and completed his education at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Kevin L. Wheeler, MS, RPA-C, AT joins the orthopedic team in Sayre with clinical interests in general orthopedics, joint replacement and sports medicine. Kevin completed his education at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. and Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of American Academy of Physician Assistants and Physician Assistants in Orthopedic Surgery. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Kevin, please call 866-488-4743.
