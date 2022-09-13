Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Summer Reading has officially concluded. Remember you may turn in your reading logs until Sept. 30.
Story Times are postponed and will resume in October.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program! This event is held weekly on Thursday’s at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler Time is run similar to Story Time, but with shorter books, and concludes with group play for sensory and social learning. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a Story Time, no worries, bring them to
Toddler Time! Babies are also encouraged to attend! Each week, toddlers and adults will learn new Sign Language and be provided with a take-home craft. The theme for this upcoming week at Toddler Time is “Grandparents,” in celebration of Grandparents Day.
Little Artists Club will be creating “Nature Paintings,” and is open to ages 4 to 8. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Pre-Registration is required, and this event is full. If you missed the opportunity to register, we will have a second Little Artists Club with the same project on Tuesday, Sept. 27 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. To register, check our Facebook events or call the library.
Tween Art Club will be creating “Patterns with Nature,” and is open to ages 9 to 12. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. Pre-Registration is required, and we still have a few spots open. If you are unable to attend on Sept. 13, another opportunity will be available to create the same project on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. To register, check our Facebook events or call the library.
Music is in the air, and we are looking to hold a drumming event soon! If you have any empty coffee cans that may be donated to the library, we would greatly appreciate it! Any questions, ask Jae for more details.
We will be holding a Plant and Recipe Swap on Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. We recommend our Plant-Loving friends to start propagating their plants now!
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
