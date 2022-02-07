Guthrie opens new facility in Ithaca

ITHACA — Today the Guthrie Clinic opens the doors to its newest facility, Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor, a $30-million, 60,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building offering convenience and coordination of care unparalleled today in Tompkins County.
The facility will offer primary care, daily walk-in care, and the following specialty services:
- Audiology
- Colorectal Surgery
- Comprehensive Breast Care
- Endoscopy
- ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Interventional Pain Management
- Nephrology
- Neurosurgery
- Optometry and Optical Services
- Orthopedics
- Physical, Occupational and Hand Therapy
- Radiology
- Sports Medicine
- Urology
Facility highlights include a state-of-the-art GI/endoscopy suite and comprehensive breast care, including 3D mammography, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist and breast surgeon.
The sports medicine team, with multiple orthopedic surgeons, is trained in all parts of the body. An expansive physical, occupational and hand therapy area gets patients ready to return to their active lifestyle. Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor also boasts comprehensive eye care services, including an optical shop.
“From the beginning, it’s felt like a collaboration to meet the needs of the residents of Tompkins County,” said Edmund Sabanegh, MD, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “The ability to complete a project in such a key piece of the city’s development was a fantastic opportunity, both for The Guthrie Clinic and more importantly, for our patients.”
Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor sits conveniently on the TCAT bus route. Kiosk check-in will streamline the registration process. The building’s lean design keeps patients at the center of care — doctors, nurses and support staff will come to the patient’s exam room for all services.
“The modernization means all things done in one place,” said David Ristedt, MD, Regional Medical Director of The Guthrie Clinic. “You’re going to get your blood drawn in the room, you’re going to be screened in the room, and the doctor is going to see you in the same room, so really the whole visit is focused around you not having to move, but the rest of us moving around you.”
Scheduling an appointment can be done through the online eGuthrie portal at www.eGuthrie.org, even offering walk-in patients an opportunity to reserve their spot.
Using eGuthrie, patients can also message their care team, have a virtual visit, view test results, request prescription refills and more. Patients can also schedule appointments by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.