POTSDAM, N.Y. – The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 887 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2021 semester.

The local student named to the president’s list is Emily Birney of Waverly, N.Y., whose major is Graphic Design and New Media.

To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Recommended for you

Load comments