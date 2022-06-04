These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in May.

Fiction:

  • Gwendy’s Final Task by Stephen King
  • Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
  • This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
  • Summer Love by Nancy Thayer
  • The Sacred Bridge by Ann Hillerman
  • 22 Seconds by James Patterson
  • The Baxters by Karen Kingsbury
  • Non Fiction: Slavery and Abduction in Pennsylvania by Beverly Tomek
  • How to be Perfect by Michael Schur

Large Type:

  • Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon
  • The Catch by Lisa Harris
  • Last Duke Standing by Julia London
  • Operation Joktan by Amir Tsarfati
  • Lights Out by Natalie Walters

Christian Fiction:

  • Beacon of Light by Linda Byler
  • Ever Constant by Tracie Peterson
  • The Sugarcreek Surprise by Wanda Brunstetter
  • When the Meadow Blooms by Ann Gabhart
  • Love in Plain Sight by Kathleen Fuller
  • The Sweet Life by Suzanne Fisher

Books on CD:

  • The Book Woman’s Daughter by
  • With a Mind to Kill by Anthony Horowitz

DVDs:

  • Licorice Pizza with Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn
  • Dog with Channing Tatum, Ryder McLaughlin, and Aavi Haas
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines (animated) with Danny McBride & Maya Rudolph
  • The Batman with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz
  • The Outfit with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien
  • Turning Red (animated) with Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, and Ava Morse
  • X with Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, and Jenna Ortega

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments