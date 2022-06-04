These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in May.
Fiction:
Gwendy’s Final Task by Stephen King
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
Summer Love by Nancy Thayer
The Sacred Bridge by Ann Hillerman
22 Seconds by James Patterson
The Baxters by Karen Kingsbury
Non Fiction: Slavery and Abduction in Pennsylvania by Beverly Tomek
How to be Perfect by Michael Schur
Large Type:
Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon
The Catch by Lisa Harris
Last Duke Standing by Julia London
Operation Joktan by Amir Tsarfati
Lights Out by Natalie Walters
Christian Fiction:
Beacon of Light by Linda Byler
Ever Constant by Tracie Peterson
The Sugarcreek Surprise by Wanda Brunstetter
When the Meadow Blooms by Ann Gabhart
Love in Plain Sight by Kathleen Fuller
The Sweet Life by Suzanne Fisher
Books on CD:
The Book Woman’s Daughter by
With a Mind to Kill by Anthony Horowitz
DVDs:
Licorice Pizza with Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn
Dog with Channing Tatum, Ryder McLaughlin, and Aavi Haas
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (animated) with Danny McBride & Maya Rudolph
The Batman with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz
The Outfit with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien
Turning Red (animated) with Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, and Ava Morse
X with Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, and Jenna Ortega
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
