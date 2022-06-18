Saturday, June 18:
GARDEN WORK BEE: 10 a.m. to noon, 100 Lincoln St. ext., Waverly. Please join us if you can for a Garden Work Bee at Project GROW’s Community Garden. We will be weeding and planting at the gardens. Some garden tools will be available but we welcome you to bring your own favorite planting tools, along with water and garden gloves (if preferred). If the weather is questionable, always check e-mail or FB for updates. Come meet some really great folks and learn more about Project GROW and opportunities for the season.
CHEMUNG COUNTY 4-H HORSE’N AROUND: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chemung County Fairgrounds. Games, races, petting zoo and more. All are invited. Cost is $3 per person, or $10 maximum per family. To benefit 4-H riders for equipment for fair. Donations for the SPCA and Second Chance Thoroughbred Rescue will also be accepted.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, hosted by the Sayre VFW Post 1536.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m.. Hosted by the South Creek Lions. Reservations must be received by June 10. Call 570-637-2222. $10 per half. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett. Pa.
FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND ANNUAL CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. $11 meal includes half chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll and bottle of water. Half chicken alone $7.
Monday, June 20:
SALVATION ARMY CHURCH: Located at 351 Fulton St., South Waverly Pa., will host a free community dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. Take-out only. Menu includes hamburger on roll, pasta salad, chips, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance should come at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDOBON: invites the public to join them for a picnic and bird walk at 6 p.m. at the White Wagon Boat Launch Pavilion on the Chemung River, 153 White Wagon Rd, Waverly, NY, behind the CVS distribution center. For more information contact 607-425-7426.
A CAREGIVER’S GUIDE TO FINANCES: 1 to 2 p.m., Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. as an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us to learn about the costs of caregiving and the benefits of early planning, how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs, and find support. This presentation is free to the public, but reservations are required. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, June 22:
CIVIL WAR FASHION: 6 p.m. Presented by Carol Wooley and hosted by the Bradford County Library. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Library at 570-297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.
Thursday, June 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes: pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce and brownies. This will be take-out only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. ALL ARE WELCOME.
