Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. This week’s theme is fireflies Join us for Eric Carle’s The Very Lonely Firefly, music & movement, and a take-home firefly craft that lights up. No reservations are needed. In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, join us at 5:30 p.m. for our Insta for Business Workshop, where we will look at how to make Instagram work for your business or organization. We’ll discuss statistics and Instagram’s primary userbase as well as all of the latest changes and updates with the platform – including Instagram Reels. Register ahead to let us know any specific things you would like addressed at this program. We cater the workshop to the needs of those present.
Sayre Public Library is now featuring virtual Author Talks monthly, accessible via our website! On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m., join us for an evening with New York Times Bestselling author Liz Moore as she discusses her international bestseller, Long Bright River, and her other works. The novel takes place in Philadelphia, where Moore has lived for a decade. She traces the story of two sisters estranged from each other but bonded by their choices. Mickey is a cop, and Kacey lives on the streets in the vice of addiction. When Kacey disappears, Mickey panics her sister’s safety—obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out.
On Monday, Aug. 15 we will be presenting a Zoom webinar on Excel for Business from 1 to 2 p.m. How can you make Microsoft Excel work for you and your organization? What are the possibilities? Register on our website at www.sayrepl.org or email Basil at bbacorn@spl.org for the link.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction includes: “The Emerald Tide,” by T. Davis Bunn, “The Liz Taylor Ring,” by Brenda Janowitz, “Bloomsbury Girls,” by Natalie Jenner, and “Samuel’s Return,” by Susan Lantz Simpson.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
