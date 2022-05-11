Datebooks
VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.
WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study (which runs Wednesdays through June 16). The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
SMART RECOVERY PROGRAM meets Mondays from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Main Link, 17 Pine St., Towanda. SMART Recovery is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid their recovery through mutual-help groups. For more information call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH is returning to dining in the church hall for the Community Free Meal held the third Thursday of each month. This will allow for a time of socializing and a variety of menu options. The meal will continue to be served from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. Guests should enter using the elevator next to the parking lot or from the door on Clark Street. As in the past, take outs will be as available at the conclusion of the meal.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP is held every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. This is a free two-hour group session for any issue in need, with licensed therapist Robin Allis, LSW. Any age, gender, race, sexual identity, creed, religion or lack of religion. Session can be used for issues with gambling, addiction, abuse, parenting, marriage, or any issue attendees may be in need of help with.
LENTEON LUNCHEON AND DEVOTION is held Wednesdays at noon at the First Baptist Church of Waverly at 23 Tioga St.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
SURVIVORS GROUP BY THE BOOK MEETING (A.A.) meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
SURVIVORS GROUP (A.A.) meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (N.A.) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (A.A.) meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (N.A.) meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
SATURDAY NIGHT SERENITY GROUP (A.A.) meets Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
