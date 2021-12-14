WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in November.
Memorials: “Fifty Years a Hunter and Trapper” by Eldred Woodcock, given in memory of Clark Dunbar by Joe Blasz and Family.
Fiction: “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom; “Down the Hatch” by M.C. Beaton; “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer; “1979” by Val McDermid; “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child; “Never” by Ken Follett; “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride; and “The Wrong End of the Telescope” by Rabih Alameddine.
Non Fiction: “On Animals” by Susan Orlean; and “Cokie: A Life Well Lived” by Steven V. Roberts.
Christian fiction: “Freedom’s Song” by Kim Vogel Sawyer; and “A View Most Glorious” by Regina Scott.
Large Type: “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon; “Jewel of the Nile” by Tessa Afshar; “The Second Mrs. Astor” by Shana Abe; and “The People We Keep” by Alison Larkin.
Books on CD: “Black Ice” by Brad Thor; “A Line To Kill” by Anthony Horowitz; and “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Crowley Heller.
DVDs: “Pig” with Nicholas Cage, Alan Arkin, and Alex Wolff; “Stillwater” with Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, and Abigail Breslin; “On the 12th Date of Christmas” with Mallory Jensen and Tyler Hynes; and “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Paul Giamatti.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
