The Kirby Band will begin rehearsals for its 2022 season on Monday, April 4, at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church, on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y.
The rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. New band members are welcome. New members should have at least a high school playing level ability.
The Kirby Band plays parades and concerts throughout the Twin Tiers from May through the fall.
High school band members, as well as college students, are welcome to come and join the band. Persons who may have an instrument in their attic or closet and have not played that instrument in a while are also welcome to come.
The Nichols-based Kirby Band is composed of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers.
The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith.
The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals. No auditions are required.
Currently, the Kirby Band is especially in need of a drummer.
For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Deb Crum (570–423–7081), Janine Callear (570-888-6092), or Amanda Smith (607-259-1558).
Persons can also visit the Kirby Band webpage at www.kirbyband.com. The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.