All Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff recently participated in virtual inservice days on Aug. 11, 12, 13 and 16. On Aug. 11, several staff were recognized for their years of service to the program when they have reached a milestone year. This year, the following employees were recognized: 5 years of service – Teresa Adams, Nichole Ambruch, Sandy Button, Bernie Decker, Jessica Dilly, Robin Flynn, Nina Sakers and Kristin Rider; 10 years – Tami Hunsicker and Linda LeBlanc; 20 years – Wendy Williams; and 30 years – Donna Cummings. Thank you all for your continued dedication to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.!
Also, throughout the week, the professional development topics included: Building Your Bounce, Trauma Informed Care, CLASS, Practice Based Coaching, Teaming/Connective Communication, Transportation Safety, Mandated Reporting, Behavior 101, and Technology.
Presenters for the various professional development/inservice presentations included agencies such as the Devereux Foundation, Brandon Williams, Selective Insurance, Promethean and BTHS, Inc. supervisors/coordinators.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
