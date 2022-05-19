MANSFIELD — Local graduates have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists at Mansfield University for the Spring 2022 Semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
The following students received President’s list honors:
- Ethan Allen of Ulster, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Business Administration: Accounting program
- Sage Burt of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program
- Abigail Caccia of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program
- Heidi Elston of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Professional Studies in Secondary Education: English Education program
- Cristin Hickey of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Community Health Education program
- Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly — a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program
- Casey Sutton of Athens, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program
- Kayla Thompson of Athens, a student in the Bachelor of Arts — Sociology: General Applied program
To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following have been recognized on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List:
- Dawson Morey of Chemung, a student in the Bachelor of Music — Music Education program.
- Angelina Barnhart of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.
- Scott Woodring of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program.
- Tarah Loziere of Athens, a student in the Academic Exploration Program program.
- Carrie Claypool of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Geosciences: Geology program.
- Nicholas Ficarro of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Nutrition: Sports Nutrition program.
- Holly Green of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program.
- Madison Smith of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Arts — Political Science program.
- Audrey Noldy of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.
- James Esposito of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Biology program.
- Emily Rathbun of Ulster, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program.
