MANSFIELD — Local graduates have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists at Mansfield University for the Spring 2022 Semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The following students received President’s list honors:

  • Ethan Allen of Ulster, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Business Administration: Accounting program
  • Sage Burt of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program
  • Abigail Caccia of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program
  • Heidi Elston of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Professional Studies in Secondary Education: English Education program
  • Cristin Hickey of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Community Health Education program
  • Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly — a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program
  • Casey Sutton of Athens, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program
  • Kayla Thompson of Athens, a student in the Bachelor of Arts — Sociology: General Applied program

To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

The following have been recognized on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List:

  • Dawson Morey of Chemung, a student in the Bachelor of Music — Music Education program.
  • Angelina Barnhart of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.
  • Scott Woodring of Waverly, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program.
  • Tarah Loziere of Athens, a student in the Academic Exploration Program program.
  • Carrie Claypool of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Geosciences: Geology program.
  • Nicholas Ficarro of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Nutrition: Sports Nutrition program.
  • Holly Green of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program.
  • Madison Smith of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Arts — Political Science program.
  • Audrey Noldy of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education — Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.
  • James Esposito of Sayre, a student in the Bachelor of Science — Biology program.
  • Emily Rathbun of Ulster, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program.

