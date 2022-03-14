Maple on the Mount will be held at Mt. Pisgah State Park on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Come enjoy a short and sweet introduction to maple.
Plan to enjoy about an hour with us to experience what each station has to offer. You will see how maple syrup is taken from tree to table and learn some history and science of the process. Sugar Shack demonstrations will be held on the hour. In attendance will be the 2022 Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador, MacKenzie Morgan; Dr. Bob Hansen, Penn State Extension, retired; Adam Chorba, Bradford County Conservation District; Penn State Extension Master Gardeners; the Bradford County Bookmobile; and Smokey Bear from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information about this free program, contact the park office at 570-297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. More DCNR events can be found at www.dcnr.pa.gov under the events tab.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located three miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. It is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us.
