Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and Movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursday’s beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
For the next two weeks, story time will be moved to 12:15 p.m. beginning on December 1st and ending Dec. 15.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Owls!”
Fall Reading was a huge success, and we would like to say how proud we are of all of our reading participants! Our winter reading program will begin on Jan. 1. Packets for winter reading will be available in the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned!
Kids Craft Night will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This month’s project will be Holiday Crafts.
Join us to celebrate the start of a new season with a “Wonderful Winter Time” on Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This exciting event will feature live keyboard music by Vanessa Woodring, hot cocoa crafts, and holiday craft making! This event would be most suitable for adults and older children.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library News
Library News: Week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2022
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. All ages are invited!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream Christmas stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for Storytime with Santa on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 and 11 a.m. Santa will read stories and visit with the children!
Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a craft bag for your child!
Sayre Public Library News
Sayre Public Library will be hosting a time for children to Visit with Santa on Dec. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.! Families are welcome to take pictures and share their wish lists, and Santa will have a book to give every child. Additional activities, including music, a craft area, cookie/snack area, and a cocoa bar will be available until 12:30 p.m. for families to enjoy.
Join us at the library on Tuesday Dec. at 6 p.m. for our monthly Writers’ Workshop! Our Writers’ Workshop will now be taking place on the first Tuesday of every month. Writers of all levels are encouraged to attend!
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., we will host another Many Voices book club meeting. Many Voices is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty. Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant. Please note that this month’s meeting will be held at Sayre Public Library instead of Sayre Theater to allow us for a demonstration of the library’s electronic resources.
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday’s in the month of December! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Friday’s at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library has two great authors coming up in our Virtual Author Talk series this week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., sit in on an interview with the highly-acclaimed and award winning novelist, Geraldine Brooks. She will be in conversation about her body of work and highlighting her most recent New York Times Bestselling novel Horse. Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred, Lexington, Brooks braids a sweeping story of spirit, love, obsession, art, science, and injustice across American history.
On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., join us for an online chat with bestselling author Fredrik Backman as we discuss his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel, The Winners, the third installment of the Beartown series. In the beautifully written Beartown — which inspired the HBO series of the same name— a small town obsessed with the local junior hockey team is rocked by a shocking act of violence. As accusations and rumors fly, the town must grapple with its identity as never before. Both Virtual Author Talks can be accessed via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction includes “Dashing Through the Snowbirds,” by Donna Andrews, “The Best Friend,” by Jessica Fellowes, “Oath of Loyalty,” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills and “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” by George Dawes Green.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 SouthElmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
