ATHENS – James Schmieg, Principal of the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens, is pleased to announce that the following students have made the Honor Roll for the 1st marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.
In order to have your name placed on the Honor Roll you must have obtained an average of 93 percent.
6th Grade:
Peter Bertsch, Dejay Buckland, Marissa Carey, Samuel Cheresnowsky, Cartyr Cockcroft, Aiden Colunio, Abigail Conklin, Sophia Firestine, Lilyann Fritch, Celeus Gigee, Isabella Henry, Allison Kemp, Benjamin Krissler, Carly Leonard, Brooke Lyon, Ella Marhefka, Elliana Mosher, Tatyana Nasser, Holly Park, Riley Patterson, Memphis Paul, Audrey Riddle, Allyson Rowe, Sophie Schmoyer, Kaylin Twedt, Alissa Vough, Ella Walrath, Lauryn Welles, and Emma Williams.
7th Grade:
Alexander Arcesi, Hayden Bartlow, Christopher Braley, Zaine Campbell, Wyatt Clink, Alexis Cocco, Leo Cole, Colin Congdon, Carson Dean, Zachary Fisher, Meagan Galvin, Averi Grohol, Aiden Harkness, Eli Hicks, Gretchan Hiley, Haylie Horton, Kylie Hulslander, Wilson Kinsman, Madison Kipp, Ruby Kocsis, Kaitlyn Leonard, Nicholas Lesser, Sofia Marica, Gage Marmor, April Mayo, Crimson McClernon, Holden McKeever, Jazmin Meeker, Christopher Moore, Marie Morgan, Payton Nichols, Hannah Parrish, Delanie Patton, Lucas Persun, Alyssa Pettitt, Brayden Pettitt, Ella Raynor, Kathryn Rose, Isaac Roy, Audriana Sharpe, Mya Smith, Ava Sperrazza, Dean Stalter, Abram Steinfelt, Duncan Thetga, Noah Thompson, Abigail Wagner, Graham Wanck, Jayden Washington, Lilley Watkins, Kamdyn Wheeler, Meghan Wiles, and Brycen Wood.
8th Grade:
Nevaeh Austin, Talon Baglini, Julie Barry, Jenna Buck, Abigail Burgess, Mackenzie Campbell, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Ryan Cook, Daltton Davis, Andrew DeForest, Savannah Finan, Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur, Brooke Geiger, Nathan Gerould, Nickolas Grazul, Madeline Henderson, John Hicks, Madalyn Hiley, Emily Hunsinger, Daxen Jaggars, Adam Kemp, Catherine Lamb, Cylus Lantz, Lana Le, Alivia Learn, Corbin Leonard, Emma Leonard, Ty Lezak, Miller Mackie, Kayla Marshall, Danica May, Parker McCarthy, Regan McDaniel, Hayden Mercer, Aubrey Netherton, McKenna Patton, Sean Peters, Hanna Rathbun, Cooper Robinson, Karson Sipley, Bennett Smith, Danielle Smith, Michaiah Swetland, Brian Tang, Alex Thompson, Anna Thornton, Cassandra Tigue, Charan Venkataswamy, Eli Vogell, Parker Wanck, William White, Haily Young, and Anthony Zdon.
