SAYRE – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding the second annual “Water Lanterns at Sayre Pond” event on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. until lanterns are released at dusk.
Water lanterns may be purchased at the Sayre Theatre during movie hours; lanterns are $10 each and can be decorated however you choose. There will be a limited number of lanterns available for purchase on the day of the event.
The event will include food vendors Johnny D’s Ice Cream Truck and the Roadhouse. Additionally, there will be music, a community rock garden paint project, and more activities provided by the BCRAC.
For more information, you may contact the Bradford County Regional Arts Council at (570) 268-2787.
