SAYRE — Guthrie recently announced births at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.Born to Kayla Harding and Jordan Douglas of Nichols, a baby boy, Riker Kaden, on June 14.Born to Taylor and Christopher Hudson of Towanda, a baby girl, Caroline Lily, on June 15.Born to Carolyn Magahan and Mitchell Kelly of Towanda, a baby girl, Chloe Jean, on June 16.Born to Emily and Anthony Irvine of Sheshequin, a baby boy, Colton Anthony, on June 16.Born to Montana Dieter and Jonathan Smallwood of Van Etten, a baby girl, Oaklee Grace, on June 18.Born to Kimberly Shabazian and Jesse Murphy of Waverly, a baby boy, Elias Avery, on June 18.Born to Monica Cool and Spencer Davis of Owego, a baby girl, Kingsley Marie, on June 19.Born to Alana and Jon Sauerstein of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Zariah Marie, on June 22.Born to Briana Davis of Athens, a baby boy, Bentlee James, on June 24.Born to Amber Wolfe of Columbia Cross Roads, a baby boy, Sawyer James, on June 25.Born to Melinda and Greyson Bailey of Towanda, a baby girl, Brooke Theresa on June 28.Born to Madison and Shane Tice of Troy, a baby girl, Sophia Jeanne, on June 28. 