SAYRE – David G. West, a former resident of Sayre and graduate of Sayre High School, recently donated $5,000 in memory of his parents, George M. and Emily A. West, to Sayre Public Library.
“We are so appreciative of Mr. West’s support in these challenging times,” states Heather Manchester, Library Director. “This is the second year in a row that we have had to cancel our major fundraiser, A Night at the Library, and a donation of this sort goes a long way toward making up the shortfall we have experienced. The funds will be used to keep our collection updated with current materials, to allow community access to computers and other technology, and to provide lifelong learning programs.”
In the letter that accompanied West’s donation, he stated, “My family has had a history of giving back to the community and I’ve tried to do the same.” Although West left the area when he joined the Navy at age 17, he has always seen Sayre as his home. West also noted that he never made more than $25,000 a year, but tried to live wisely and invest in the same way.
West hopes that his donation might inspire others to do the same – particularly natives of the Sayre area who have moved away. West is a 1955 graduate of Sayre High School and currently lives in Lauderhill, Fla.
Sayre Public Library will be adding a plaque recognizing the West family to the new commemorative display to be featured in the library, which is currently under design. For more information on how to make a memorial donation to Sayre Public Library, call (570) 888-2256 or email Heather Manchester, Library Director, at director@sayrepl.org.
