TEENTOBER OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Teens can learn about the library’s Reading Lounge group, participate in interactive art and gaming activities and win prizes by checking out materials from the young adult section of the library. The library will also be featuring ongoing programming including take-and-make arts and craft projects and scavenger hunt. For details, visit the library’s website or stop in at the library.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.
VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.
